Holyoke businesses continuing to adjust to help reduce COVID-19 case numbers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses in multiple communities across the state are scaling back on their reopening process as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

As we continue to live through this pandemic, local businesses hoped to proceed with returning to a sense of normalcy but as more communities are in the red for COVID-19, that plan is now on hold for cities like Holyoke.

The city has reverted it’s opening process back to Step 1 of Phase 3 due to an uptick in cases. Capacities at libraries, museums and gyms have been reduced to 40 percent.

Although their capacity has been reduced, Kathy Veins Executive, Director of the Greater Holyoke YMCA, said despite deep cleaning and sanitation measures, their health and wellness programs have seen only 5-10 percent of what they can hold.

Snap Fitness in Holyoke has added portable borders in between machines and boosted their cleaning efforts to help everyone feel comfortable. In addition to requiring each member to wipe down their equipment, a staff member is assigned to doing a deep cleaning at least three times a day to keep their own staff and members safe.

“We take it very seriously. We don’t want to shutdown again. Our members were so happy when we were able to reopen back up. I hope people see this as a warning and we don’t go back to how it was,” said General Manager of Snap Fitness, Jackie Evans.

“We all have to be responsible for taking care of ourselves and making sure we’re not making things any worse,” said Michael McGillicuddy, a member of Snap Fitness gym.

Communities may not move forward to Step 2 until the Department of Public Health’s weekly data indicates the community is no longer considered high risk.