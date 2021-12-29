Holyoke Children’s Museum closes indefinitely due to rising COVID-19 cases

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the western Massachusetts area, the Holyoke Children’s Museum made an announcement on social media regarding their plans for the new year.

On a Facebook post they noted that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the region, they will be closing this Wednesday until further notice.

As of Tuesday, Massachusetts has now confirmed more than one-million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Additionally, Massachusetts has attributed 63 new deaths to the virus and 17 hundred people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while 381 are receiving care in the intensive care unit.

The Holyoke Children’s Museum will continue to post updates regarding their re-opening status on their social media page.