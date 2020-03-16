Holyoke City Hall closed to the public

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke has taken preventive measures against the virus by closing high-risk locations throughout the city.

Mayor Alex Morse said Holyoke City Hall will be closed to the public but will remain open for city staff. The Holyoke Senior Center and public library will be closed as well.

One Holyoke resident believes that despites these closures, it won’t have much impact on the spread of the virus.

“Buying up all the groceries closing up all the buildings is not going to stop this virus. It’s here and going to run its course and there’s nothing we can do.” David Bys

