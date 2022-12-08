HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Curative COVID-19 testing site hosted at the Holyoke Community Center (HCC) will end its program on December 31.

Since the summer of 2020, HCC has been the site of the free COVID-19 testing through the state’s Stop the Spread program. Testing has been done by Curative at the campus since April 2022 in partnership with the college and the Holyoke Board of Health.

“HCC was more than happy to provide our facilities over the last two and half years so people in the community could get tested,” said Narayan Sampath, HCC vice president of Administration and Finance. “As a community college, it is our responsibility to be there for the residents of neighboring cities and towns in any way we can. We owe a lot to our facilities and campus safety departments, who worked closely with Curative and the Holyoke Board of Health to make it happen.”

In November, Curative announced all testing locations will be closed as the demand for testing has come down and at-home testing is more available. Curative also ran the Easthampton Millside Park testing site.

Curative will continue testing through the end of this month in parking lot R at HCC, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Testing hours may vary during the holiday season.

If you are looking for a COVID-19 site near you, the state’s website has a tool to find the nearest COVID-19 testing.