HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College will recognize the Class of 2020 with a virtual celebration on Thursday, August 20.

According to HCC spokesperson Chris Yurko, the video celebration is not a virtual commencement and will include congratulatory remarks, student speeches, recognitions, music, and submissions from graduates at noon that Thursday.

Before August 20, each member of the 2020 class will receive a special surprise package in the mail and be invited to host their own watch parties and share it on social media using the hashtag #HolyokeCC20.

“We’ll have special guests, a few surprises, and a great time celebrating you,” President Christina Royal said in an email to students.

HCC canceled the Commencement on May 30 at the MassMutual Center because of the COVID-19 pandemic. HCC will have an in-person Commencement honoring both the Class of 2020 and 2021 on June 5, 2021.

“I know this is not how you envisioned the conclusion of your academic journey with HCC. However, despite the detours this global pandemic has presented the class of 2020, I believe you possess the strength and resilience to shine and I promise you will be celebrated like no other graduating class in HCC history,” Royal added.