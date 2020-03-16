Holyoke Community College to close for disinfecting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Holyoke Community College will close all of its buildings on Monday, March 16, for extensive cleaning and disinfecting of campus.

According to a press release sent to 22News, the college is expected to reopen for regular business on Tuesday, March 17.

HCC had announced on Friday that the college is suspending all in-person classes for week of March 23-27, the week following spring break, March 16-20.

HCC president Christina Royal sent out the following email message to HCC community Sunday afternoon.

This has been a challenging week for all of us as we navigate the rapidly changing landscape of this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. Out of an abundance of caution, HCC buildings will be closed on Monday, March 16 for extensive cleaning and disinfecting of campus. Please note that there are no known cases of COVID-19/coronavirus on our campus; we are taking these precautions with the health of our students, faculty, and staff in mind. The company we have contracted with has said that cleaning should be completed in a day. Should additional time for cleaning be needed, we will issue another notification. Higher education is facing difficult, often excruciating decisions related to this crisis. For HCC, these decisions impact each one of us on myriad levels. We have deep concern for the health and safety of our students and employees, and we must balance this with the reality that our community relies upon us for critical resources and support. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to provide updates as necessary. Please visit hcc.edu/coronavirus for further information and resources.

Christina Royal, HCC President

