Holyoke Community College to donate personal protection equipment to local hospitals

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local hospitals are in need of personal protection equipment in order to keep safe and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Holyoke Community College spokesperson, Chris Yurko, the college is donating surgical masks, isolation gowns, exam gloves, goggles, hand sanitizer, and microbial wipes to hospitals in the western Massachusetts area.

The items are from the school’s nursing, radiological technology, veterinary technician, biology, forensic science, and nursing assistant programs.

HCC Police Captain Dale Brown spent Tuesday afternoon putting together the PPE supplies and expects a representative from MEMA to pick them up on Wednesday.