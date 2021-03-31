Holyoke Community College to hold virtual commencement

Two students walk across the bridge toward the HCC Campus Center in this pre-pandemic photo. The college is planning to welcome students, faculty and staff back to campus for the fall 2021 semester, which starts Sept. 7, 2021. (Courtesy Holyoke Community College)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College has announced plans for its 2021 Commencement with the class of 2020 and 2021 on June 5.

Holyoke Community College will host the 75th anniversary commencement on the college’s website as well as on their Facebook page.

“Unlike the 2020 celebration, the 2021 ceremony will include traditional Commencement moments with an emphasis on the elements our students told us matter most to them,” said President Christina Royal. Those elements include having student orators from both classes, and keynote speeches delivered by the 2020 and 2021 recipients of the Elaine Marieb Chair for Teaching Excellence, HCC’s highest faculty award.

“We will also have a virtual procession and the traditional reading of names of graduates from both classes along with photographs submitted by members of each class,” Royal said.

Holyoke Community College is preparing for the return of in-person learning for the fall semester that begins on September 7 with a maximum of 10 students per classroom. HCC will continue to offer online classes.