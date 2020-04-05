Holyoke community honoring veterans who died at Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)- Western Massachusetts communities are bracing for the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the virus has already been devastating. More than 20 veterans have died in recent weeks. There are still a lot of unanswered questions as to how the virus spread so fast and if proper health procedures were followed. Governor Baker ordered an investigation to get to the bottom of it.

The Holyoke community is staying strong through this tragedy. Community members set up a memorial outside the entrance to honor the veterans who died. It includes american flags, flowers, and a patriotic wreath. They want to make sure these american heroes are never forgotten.



“The fact that its a veterans soldiers home, they give up so much for this country within itself,” said Holyoke resident, Maurice Fournier. “I think that’s why the community wants to act so quickly. Any kind of loss, any kind of virus, is a time where people should come together.”

The National Guard is leading the clinical command center to prevent the further spread of the virus. They moved 40 veteran residents with a complex medical history to a special treatment unit at the Holyoke Medical Center. Veteran residents are being monitored closely for the development of any COVID-19 symptoms. And starting this Monday, the soldiers’ home will have an additional nursing staff to help care for veterans.