Holyoke COVID-19 test sites closed Thursday, Friday

A nurse from Aveanna Healthcare administers a free COVID-19 test outside the Bartley Center at Holyoke Community College. (Photo: HCC)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The free testing sites offered in Holyoke are closed Thursday and Friday due to the weather.

Western Massachusetts is expecting rain from what was once Hurricane Zeta. Rainfall amounts are expected to be from 1 to 1.5 inches.

Near and after midnight we’ll see a gradual changeover from rain to snow. Generally this changeover starts north and spreads south, but the hills will see the changeover before the valley areas will. The lower Pioneer Valley may not see the changeover until closer to sunrise Friday.

Lingering snow showers are likely through late morning Friday.

The City of Holyoke had to revert back to the state’s Step 1 of Phase 3 due being designated as a high-risk community of COVID-19 for three consecutive three weeks.

The following test sites will resume normal hours after Friday. To find another test site near you visit Mass.gov.

WALK UP COVID-19 Testing Site in Holyoke

A walk-up COVID testing site opened in Holyoke at 323 Appleton St. Testing hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2pm to 6pm.

DRIVE UP COVID-19 Testing Site in Holyoke

Free COVID-19 tested at HCC extended to January

A Stop the Spread test has opened at Holyoke Community College.