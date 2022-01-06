Holyoke COVID-19 testing sites closed Friday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP/Mass.gov) – The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing locations in Holyoke will be closed Friday.

According to the City of Holyoke, the site located at the Holyoke Community College and the War Memorial are scheduled to be closed Friday due to inclement weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday for all of western Massachusetts ahead of snow for the morning commute. Snow is expected to begin just before midnight and will continue through the morning hours.

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at HCC has the following hours:

Monday 7-11 a.m.

Tuesday 2-7 p.m.

Wednesday 7-11 a.m.

Thursday 2-7 p.m.

Friday 7-11 a.m.

Saturday 7-11 a.m.

The War Memorial is located at 310 Appleton Street in Holyoke is offers COVID-19 tests from 2 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

COVID-19 Tests in Massachusetts

To find a testing location near you visit Mass.gov. Additional locations around the Holyoke area without an appointment include the following.

Should I be tested?

You should get a test for COVID-19 if:

You develop any symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild

You are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

Testing may also be advised if you are unvaccinated and have recently traveled out of Massachusetts, and you may consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.

For detailed information, visit the CDC’s webpage: Testing for COVID-19

You can also call 2-1-1, a 24-hour state-supported telephone hotline.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild, please contact your healthcare provider and a test site near you to schedule a test. You can also check your symptoms online.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and may include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of sense of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

In elderly, chronically ill, or debilitated individuals such as residents of a long-term care facility, symptoms of COVID-19 may be subtle such as alterations in mental status or in blood glucose control

How do I know if I am a close contact of someone with COVID-19?

You are a close contact of a COVID-19 positive person if you were within 6 feet of them while indoors, for at least 15 minutes, while they were symptomatic or within 2 days before symptom onset.

You are also a close contact if you were indoors and within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and your exposure happened in the 2 days before their test was taken to anytime in the 10 days after the test.

A close contact can also be someone who had direct contact with the droplets of a COVID-19 case (e.g., being coughed on) while not wearing a mask or face covering.

Where can I get a test?

Visit Find a COVID-19 Test to search for a testing site near you.

Many sites may require pre-screening, a referral and/or an appointment.

Please contact the site prior to arrival.

Is there a cost?

COVID-19 testing for symptomatic individuals and close contacts is usually covered by insurance and available at no cost to you.

Additionally, many test sites in the Commonwealth test uninsured individuals for free. If you are uninsured, please call your local test site to confirm before making an appointment.

What do I do if my test is positive?

It can take a few days to get your test results and while you are waiting, you should stay home and limit your contact with anyone else. If you test positive for COVID-19, you should self-isolate until you are no longer infectious, and notify your close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Stay home except to get medical care

Stay home. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.

Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas. Self-isolation means separating yourself from others to keep your germs from spreading. How to Self-isolate CDC Isolation Guidance If you have questions about isolation or quarantine, you can call your Local Board of Health or the Department of Public Health’s On-call Epidemiologists at 617-983-6800.

means separating yourself from others to keep your germs from spreading.

Monitor your symptoms

If you feel like you need medical care, call ahead before visiting your doctor.

Look for emergency warning signs* for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, call 9-1-1 to seek emergency medical care immediately: Trouble breathing Persistent pain or pressure in the chest New confusion Inability to wake or stay awake Bluish lips or face

for COVID-19. If someone is showing any of these signs, to seek emergency medical care immediately:

*This list is not all possible symptoms. Please call your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Notify your close contacts

Call your close contacts to notify them of your positive result

Unvaccinated close contacts should self-quarantine (stay home and limit contact with anyone else). How to self-quarantine

Encourage them to get tested at a COVID-19 Testing Site

A close contact is someone you have been inside with and were within 6 feet of for at least 10-15 minutes while symptomatic or in the 2 days before symptom onset. You can be a close contact of someone who didn’t have symptoms if you were inside with them or and were within 6 feet of for at least 10-15 minutes in the 10 days after they tested positive or in the 2 days before their positive test was taken. A close contact can also be someone who had direct contact with the droplets of a COVID-19 case (e.g., being coughed on) while not wearing a mask or face covering.

If you need help getting resources to self-isolate or self-quarantine

Call your local board of health. They can link you to resources to help you be able to stay home.

What are the different types of COVID-19 testing?

There are 2 types of COVID-19 testing: Virus Testing and Antibody Testing.

Virus testing is the type that tells you if you currently have COVID-19. These tests are typically done using a nasal swab, oral swab, or saliva sample, and then sent to a lab. There are two types of this testing:

Molecular tests (also often called PCR tests) detect the presence of viral genetic materials and are considered the gold standard test.

Antigen tests are rapid tests which detect the presence of certain proteins on the surface of the virus. These tests can be performed at point-of-care or at home and are available over-the-counter. BinaxNOW Antigen Test Abstract | Graph

Antibody testing detects the presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in your blood. Antibodies are produced during an infection with COVID-19 or by vaccination.