Holyoke COVID-19 vaccine clinic begins April 7

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke announced a vaccine clinic will begin Wednesday, April 7 to eligible residents.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center located at 291 Pine Street in Holyoke starting on April 7 with 400 doses available of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They expect the same amount of doses or larger to be available every Wednesday.

Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center COVID vaccine communication

COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Initiative

This clinic is operated with a partnership between the Holyoke Board of Health, the Holyoke Senior Center, Action Ambulance, and the HCC Nursing Program. Behavioral Health Network will also be conducting on-site clinics throughout Holyoke that provide resources to Holyoke’s vulnerable and at-risk populations.

Beginning Monday, April 5, residents who are 55 or older or anyone with at least one certain medical condition is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts. On April 19 the general public ages 16 years of age and older will be eligible.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations are single doses that do not require a second vaccine. These doses have been provided by the state to reach vulnerable populations in 20 communities across Massachusetts that have been the hardest hit by COVID-19.

The state’s Vaccine Equity Initiative focuses on communities with the greatest COVID-19 case burden, taking into account social determinants of health and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC).