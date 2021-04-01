Holyoke COVID-19 vaccine clinic begins April 7

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke announced a vaccine clinic will begin Wednesday, April 7 to eligible residents.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center located at 291 Pine Street in Holyoke starting on April 7 with 400 doses available of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They expect the same amount of doses or larger to be available every Wednesday.

Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center COVID vaccine communication

COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Initiative

This clinic is operated with a partnership between the Holyoke Board of Health, the Holyoke Senior Center, Action Ambulance, and the HCC Nursing Program. Behavioral Health Network will also be conducting on-site clinics throughout Holyoke that provide resources to Holyoke’s vulnerable and at-risk populations.

Beginning Monday, April 5, residents who are 55 or older or anyone with at least one certain medical condition is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination in Massachusetts. On April 19 the general public ages 16 years of age and older will be eligible.

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations are single doses that do not require a second vaccine. These doses have been provided by the state to reach vulnerable populations in 20 communities across Massachusetts that have been the hardest hit by COVID-19.

The state’s Vaccine Equity Initiative focuses on communities with the greatest COVID-19 case burden, taking into account social determinants of health and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC).

  1. Boston
  2. Brockton
  3. Chelsea
  4. Everett
  5. Fall River
  6. Fitchburg
  7. Framingham
  8. Haverhill
  9. Holyoke
  10. Lawrence
  11. Leominster
  12. Lowell
  13. Lynn
  14. Malden
  15. Methuen
  16. New Bedford
  17. Randolph
  18. Revere
  19. Springfield
  20. Worcester

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today