Holyoke COVID-19 vaccine clinic open every Wednesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic continues in the City of Holyoke, and the new acting mayor is urging residents to get vaccinated.

Since Terry Murphy stepped in as acting mayor of the City of Holyoke, one of the bigger projects he’s looking to do is making sure residents know where they can get vaccinated.

The Holyoke Senior Center on Pine Street opened as a vaccine clinic a week ago. They are distributing the Moderna vaccine every Wednesday. You can also call the Holyoke Senior Center if you have questions at 413-322-5625.

Mayor Terry Murphy, who was just sworn in as acting mayor on toured the facility Wednesday afternoon. He wants to make sure that residents know where they can go to get their shots.

“I want to see younger people get it too. What we are seeing in terms of cases, the number of positives are in the younger people, 20 to 29 and I’m betting in higher teenagers too. I want to make sure that they are aware that they can get the vaccine, they can help.” Mayor Terry Murphy

On April 19 the general public ages 16 years and older will be eligible to sign up for an appointment.

Holyoke Council on Aging & Senior Center COVID vaccine communication

The city expects to keep the clinic up and running for at least several weeks. The clinic at the senior center is only available to Holyoke residents.