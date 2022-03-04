HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 test sites in Holyoke will be closing in April.

The Holyoke Community College and the Veterans Benefits Department testing locations are scheduled to close. According to the Baker-Polito Administration, 11 sites will be closing as of April 1 as COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, including in western Massachusetts, and the demand for testing has dropped. A 80% decrease of testing at these sites were reported since the beginning of January.

The Department of Public Health reports, Massachusetts 7-day average of cases is down 96% from its peak in January of this year and overall positivity rate is less than 2% as of March 1st.

The remaining testing sites will remain open through at least May 15, 2022:

Everett

Framingham

Lawrence (2 locations)

Lynn

New Bedford

Randolph

Revere

Springfield (2 locations)

Worcester

Springfield:

American Medical Response

Eastfield Mall: 1655 Boston Rd.: Drive-through 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Monday – Friday / 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday & Sunday Pre-register

595 Cottage St.: By appointment only, pull-up curbside testing Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1-833-267-2684



To find a test location near you visit www.mass.gov/gettested. COVID-19 Rapid Antigen at-home tests are also covered by insurance, as required by the federal government. Health Insurance companies will cover 8 over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month. MassHealth members are included.

Additional free COVID-19 at-home Rapid Antigen tests will be sent to the following municipalities for distribution by March 31: