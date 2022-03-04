HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 test sites in Holyoke will be closing in April.
The Holyoke Community College and the Veterans Benefits Department testing locations are scheduled to close. According to the Baker-Polito Administration, 11 sites will be closing as of April 1 as COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, including in western Massachusetts, and the demand for testing has dropped. A 80% decrease of testing at these sites were reported since the beginning of January.
The Department of Public Health reports, Massachusetts 7-day average of cases is down 96% from its peak in January of this year and overall positivity rate is less than 2% as of March 1st.
The remaining testing sites will remain open through at least May 15, 2022:
- Everett
- Framingham
- Lawrence (2 locations)
- Lynn
- New Bedford
- Randolph
- Revere
- Springfield (2 locations)
- Worcester
Springfield:
American Medical Response
- Eastfield Mall: 1655 Boston Rd.: Drive-through
- 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Monday – Friday / 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday & Sunday
- Pre-register
- 595 Cottage St.: By appointment only, pull-up curbside testing
- Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 1-833-267-2684
To find a test location near you visit www.mass.gov/gettested. COVID-19 Rapid Antigen at-home tests are also covered by insurance, as required by the federal government. Health Insurance companies will cover 8 over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month. MassHealth members are included.
Additional free COVID-19 at-home Rapid Antigen tests will be sent to the following municipalities for distribution by March 31:
|City
|Tests
|Amherst
|6,120
|Ashland
|1,800
|Brockton
|1,260
|Chelsea
|1,080
|Fall River
|3,240
|Fitchburg
|1,080
|Great Barrington
|1,080
|Greenfield
|5,220
|Holyoke
|1,980
|Hyannis
|1,080
|Lowell
|3,600
|Marlborough
|2,880
|Methuen
|1,440
|Nantucket
|1,080
|North Adams
|1,080
|Pittsfield
|1,260
|Provincetown
|1,080
|Salem
|2,160
|Saugus
|2,160