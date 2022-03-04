HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 test sites in Holyoke will be closing in April.

The Holyoke Community College and the Veterans Benefits Department testing locations are scheduled to close. According to the Baker-Polito Administration, 11 sites will be closing as of April 1 as COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, including in western Massachusetts, and the demand for testing has dropped. A 80% decrease of testing at these sites were reported since the beginning of January.

The Department of Public Health reports, Massachusetts 7-day average of cases is down 96% from its peak in January of this year and overall positivity rate is less than 2% as of March 1st.

The remaining testing sites will remain open through at least May 15, 2022:

  • Everett
  • Framingham
  • Lawrence (2 locations)
  • Lynn
  • New Bedford
  • Randolph
  • Revere
  • Springfield (2 locations)
  • Worcester

Springfield:

American Medical Response

  • Eastfield Mall: 1655 Boston Rd.: Drive-through
    • 8:00 am – 3:00 pm Monday – Friday / 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturday & Sunday
    • Pre-register
  • 595 Cottage St.: By appointment only, pull-up curbside testing
    • Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • 1-833-267-2684

To find a test location near you visit www.mass.gov/gettested. COVID-19 Rapid Antigen at-home tests are also covered by insurance, as required by the federal government. Health Insurance companies will cover 8 over-the-counter at-home tests per covered individual per month. MassHealth members are included.

Additional free COVID-19 at-home Rapid Antigen tests will be sent to the following municipalities for distribution by March 31:

CityTests
Amherst6,120
Ashland1,800
Brockton1,260
Chelsea1,080
Fall River3,240
Fitchburg1,080
Great Barrington1,080
Greenfield5,220
Holyoke1,980
Hyannis1,080
Lowell3,600
Marlborough2,880
Methuen1,440
Nantucket1,080
North Adams1,080
Pittsfield1,260
Provincetown1,080
Salem2,160
Saugus2,160