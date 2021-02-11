Holyoke Health Center offering COVID vaccine for those eligible

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Health Center is currently offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for individuals who fall into the phase one category and those who are 75 and older.
Vaccination clinics will be held at the Holyoke Health Center at 230 Maple Street. Eligible individuals can sign up for a waiting list by completing the registration.
Individuals 65 and older or with 2 or more comorbidities (only conditions listed as at increased risk for severe illness), will soon be able to register for a vaccine.
Hampden County Vaccine Locations:
- Feeding Hills: Stop and Shop
- 1282 Springfield Street, Feeding Hills MA 01030
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination.
- Days of week open: Daily
- Holyoke: Baystate Health Whitney Avenue Vaccine Center
- 361 Whitney Avenue, Holyoke MA 1040
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Vaccine center entrance is at top of the parking lot (upper level) on the backside of the building.
- Days of week open: Daily
- Longmeadow: Big Y
- 802 Williams Street, Longmeadow, MA 01106
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Longmeadow: Greenwood Center
- 231 Maple Rd., Longmeadow, MA 01106
- Eligible populations in Longmeadow
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Not specified
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Ludlow: Big Y
- 433 Center Street Suite 3, Ludlow, MA 01056
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Palmer: Big Y
- 1180 Thorndike Street, Palmer, MA 01069
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Palmer: Converse Middle School
- 24 Converse Street, Palmer, MA 01069
- Eligible populations in Brimfield, Hampden, Holland, Ludlow, Monson, Palmer, Sturbridge, Warren, Wales, West Brookfield, Wilbraham
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Park in second lot, and enter through double glass doors.
- Days of week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Springfield: Big Y
- 300 Cooley Street, Springfield, MA 01128
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Springfield: Eastfield Mall
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- 1655 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01129
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Parking can be found on the north end of the mall complex. Both entry and exit can be found on the north end of the facility (Macy’s).Ramp accessibility is available. Additional accommodations for entry and exit are available.
- Days of week open: Daily
- Springfield: Mercy Medical Center
- 271 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Please park in Visitor Parking and enter the Main Entrance of the hospital. Let the screener know you are arriving for a COVID Vaccine appointment, and take the elevators immediately to your left down to the Ground Floor. The Vaccine Clinic entrance will be straight ahead in the Deliso Conference Center.
- Days of week open: Monday – Friday
- West Springfield: Stop & Shop
- 935 Riverdale Street, W. Springfield MA 01089
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: All patients are required to wear a mask. Vaccine is available by appointment only to those that are designated to be vaccinated according to the states priority groups. Please do not arrive at the pharmacy more than five minutes before your scheduled appointment time. Bring your driver’s license and insurance card. All patients will be asked to wait in the pharmacy area for a required observation for 15-30 minutes after receiving their vaccination.
- Days of week open: Daily
- Wilbraham: Big Y
- 2035 Boston Rd, Wilbraham, MA 01095
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily