Holyoke Health Center offering COVID vaccine for those eligible

Mitzi Hansrote, right, 86, and Deanna Sutton, center, 83, check in before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. Government officials placed long-term care residents and staff among their top vaccination priorities after they authorized the emergency use of shots from Pfizer and Moderna in late 2020. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Health Center is currently offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for individuals who fall into the phase one category and those who are 75 and older.

Vaccination clinics will be held at the Holyoke Health Center at 230 Maple Street. Eligible individuals can sign up for a waiting list by completing the registration.

Individuals 65 and older or with 2 or more comorbidities (only conditions listed as at increased risk for severe illness), will soon be able to register for a vaccine.

Hampden County Vaccine Locations: