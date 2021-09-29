Holyoke Health Center offering Pfizer vaccinations and booster shots Thursday

HOLYOKE Mass. (WWLP)- The Holyoke Health Center has hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine doses they want to use before they expire.

For those who have been trying to schedule an appointment or find a local place to receive your first and second dose, the HHC currently has about 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that expires at the end of the day on Thursday. In addition, people who have already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and are eligible can now receive their booster shots.

The CEO of the health center told 22News why people shouldn’t put off getting the vaccine:

“We want to wake everybody up in the community so if you think you’re going to get vaccinated, do it today. There’s no reason to wait. In fact, every day you delay, you’re at risk. If you get it ahead of time, you reduce your risk.” Jay Breines, CEO of Holyoke Health Center

You can make an appointment for Thursday by calling (413) 220-2200 or you can go to the HHC walk in hours on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

