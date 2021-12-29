Holyoke Inaugural Ball postponed to February 26

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP– Holyoke’s Inaugural Ball has been postponed due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Mayor Joshua A. Garcia made the decision to move the event from January 8 to February 26, 2022 after enacting a mask mandate for all municipal buildings on Tuesday. The ball will still be held at the Log Cabin, though refunds are available for ticket holders who cannot attend on that date.

“I cannot, in good conscience, proceed with having an event of this size with cases on the rise here in the community,” said Mayor Garcia. “Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience this rescheduling may cause and thank you for your continued patience and support as my team and I look to best serve Holyoke.”

The Inaugural Ceremony, scheduled for Monday, January 3rd, will continue. Masks are required for all those who attend the ceremony,