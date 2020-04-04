Holyoke launches video contest to show off at home activities during COVID-19 pandemic

Video Courtesy: City of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has launched a video contest to promote social distancing!

According to a news release sent to 22News, Holyoke residents are encouraged to participate and show how they have been keeping busy at home during COVID-19 by uploading a 30 second video. The purpose of this contest is to engage the community as well as create an interactive platform that shows different activities to do at home!

Here are the four ways to enter the contest: (all accounts must be made public)

Visit Holyoke At Home’s website and upload a video from YouTube or Vimeo

Facebook: Upload video & use the Hashtag #HolyokeAtHome

Instagram: Upload video & use the Hashtag #HolyokeAtHome

Twitter: Upload video & use the Hashtag #HolyokeAtHome

Once you upload your video, it will appear in less than 24 hours after approval. The deadline to enter is Friday, April 10 at 6 p.m. Three winners will be chosen on Sunday, April 12. There will be a “Council’s Choice” winner overseen by City Council Jim Leahy, a “Mayor’s Choice” winner announced by Mayor Alex Morse and a “People’s Choice” winner for the video with the most public votes.

Creators of the video will receive a $100 giftcard to an eligible Holyoke business of their choice. One prize per entry!