Holyoke Mall hosting vaccine clinic Saturday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The Moderna vaccine will be available to anyone over 18 years old from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Holyoke Mall located in the upper level across from Billy Beez. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can also be made by calling the Holyoke Senior Center at 413-322-5625. The second dose vaccine clinic will be held on Saturday, June 5.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Holyoke Mall, the clinic will be held in partnership with Holyoke Board of Health, Holyoke Senior Center, Action Ambulance, and Holyoke Community College Nursing Program.

“This clinic is open to the public and will be particularly helpful for mall staff who would like to stop by on a lunch break,” Sean Gonsalves, Director of Holyoke’s Board of Health said. “They can schedule an appointment and be in and out in less than 30 minutes.”

Businesses at the Holyoke Mall will be offering discounts and special offers to those who have been vaccinated at the Holyoke Mall clinic.