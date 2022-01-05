Holyoke Mall hosts pop-up vaccine clinic throughout January

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is partnering with the Holyoke Board of Health and Cataldo Ambulance to offer a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held on Saturdays in the month of January from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning on January 8th.

Those who attend the clinic to receive their first dose of the vaccine will have a chance to get a $25 Stop & Shop gift card while supplies last. The testing site offers both the vaccines and boosters for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. Pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine will also be available.

Appointments are not required but they are recommended, and vaccine recipients are not required to have identification or health insurance. Masks are required at the Holyoke Mall and when receiving the vaccine.

Pop-Up Clinic Days: Location Upper Level across from Billy Beez