Holyoke Mall hosts vaccination clinic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The public library wasn’t the only place people could get their vaccines today in Holyoke.

The Holyoke mall is holding a month-long vaccination clinic for anyone who is interested — thanks to the Holyoke health department and Cataldo Ambulance Service.

Many at the clinic today telling us they wanted to get the booster to start off the new year.

Sue Keller from Cataldo Ambulance Service told 22News, “Right now the new year, we were starting to see an uptick on people coming, and now a week after the new year, we have people coming down. They think about the Omicron, they want to be protected. If they get sick they stay home, they don’t want to get hospitalized, that’s the whole thing.”

The clinic is offering all of the vaccines available in the U.S. and will run every Saturday in January from 10am to 4pm.