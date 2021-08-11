Holyoke Mall offers COVID-19 vaccine during tax-free weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Mall is hosting a vaccine clinic during tax-free weekend.

Mall visitors will have the opportunity to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for free on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The second-dose will be available on September 5. The clinic will be located on the upper level across from Billy Beez.

“We are proud to partner with these organizations to provide even more access to the vaccine in the fight against COVID-19,” said Lynn Gray, Holyoke Mall’s General Manager. “Guests that are coming out to take advantage of the sales tax holiday this weekend can also have family members over the age of 12 vaccinated just in time to go back to school.”

The Holyoke Mall will be open regular hours during tax-free weekend from 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. The mall provided a list of stores that offer different hours that include the following:

110 Grill: Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Altitude Trampoline Park: Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Apple: Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

AT&T: Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Best Buy: Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Billy Beez: Saturday & Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Burlington: Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Sunday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Christmas Tree Shops: Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Closed Sunday

JC Penney: Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Macy’s: Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Planet Fitness: Saturday & Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Round1 Bowling & Amusement: Saturday & Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.; Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Target: Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Massachusetts residents can purchase most items this weekend without a 6.25 percent sales tax. However, there are some exceptions. The following items do not qualify for the sales tax holiday exemption: