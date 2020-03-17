Holyoke Mall, other retailers in city ordered closed in response to coronavirus

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has ordered the closure of the Holyoke Mall and other similar retail establishments, in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Morse issued an order that takes effect at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday, forcing the closure of all retail operations with an occupancy load of 50 or more people. An exception will be made for grocery stores, pharmacies, and take-out food outlets, as well as stores that sell pet food and medical supplies, so long as those stores have exterior entrances.
The closure does not restrict employee or delivery access to the mall or other retailers.
