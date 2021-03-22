Holyoke Mall reopens food court seating

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seating at Holyoke Mall’s food court has reopened for patrons.

As part of the state’s guidelines under Phase Four Step One, Café Square seating will be available with the same COVID-19 safety restrictions as restaurants. Customers will find tables placed at least six feet apart and a limit of 6 or less persons to a table, and people will also continue to be required to wear a mask unless seated at a food court table to eat or drink.

On-site housekeeping staff will sanitize the areas in between customer use.

Prior to Monday, Café Square was only open for takeout service. Many stores and restaurants will continue to offer curbside pick-up. A complete list can be found on the Holyoke Mall’s website.