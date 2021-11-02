Holyoke mask mandate ends Wednesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Board of Health voted to downgrade the mask mandate instituted on October 6th to a mask advisory effective November 3rd.

While the city enforcement of a mask mandate expires on Wednesday, this does not restrict local businesses from from enforcing their own mask requirements. The downgrade also does not affect the public school mask mandate put in place by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

The Board of Health does recommend that all people wear masks in public indoor locations and in outdoor areas where social distance of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained. While the implementation of a temporary mask mandate was viewed to be needed in October, the recent steep decline in cases allowed for the mandate to be downgraded according to a statement by Holyoke City Hall.

The City of Holyoke emphasized in their statement that if cases of COVID-19 begin to rise that the resumption of the mandate may be necessary.

As of October 26 there are 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Holyoke, 1 death, and 4,843 tested. The 14-day positivity rate for the City of Holyoke is 2.1%, the state is 1.76%.

The chart indicated the age group 0-19 has the most reported COVID-19 cases between October 13 through October 20.

0-19 years old: 20 cases

22-44 years old: 18 cases

45-59 years old: 4 cases

60-84 years old: 3 cases

85+: 1 case

Cumulative totals indicate the age group 20-44 has the most overall COVID-19 cases since April 2020.