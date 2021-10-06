Holyoke mask mandate goes into effect

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s indoor mask mandate went into effect at midnight; regardless of vaccination status if you’re over the age of 2 you are required to mask up.

Masks will be enforced by business owners and businesses enforcement will be overseen by the board of health. A mask will also be necessary outdoors when residents can’t social distance. Food service establishment employees have to wear a face covering when serving customers, both indoors and outdoors. Employees in shared office spaces are not required to mask if social distancing of six feet or more can be maintained.

The city sites that masks slow or prevent transmission of all COVID-19 variants and the delta variant is approximately 99 percent of all cases in Massachusetts. Noncompliance could result in a 300 dollar fine every day. Acting mayor Terry Murphy told 22news, that hopefully they’ll do this for a month and a half so that COVID case numbers can go down but the mandate is in effective until December 1st.