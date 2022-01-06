Holyoke mask mandate in effect

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke is re-implementing their COVID-19 indoor mask mandate Thursday.

The mandate covers all indoor, public spaces regardless of your vaccination status if you are over the age of two. That includes spaces like the Holyoke Mall, bars, indoor performance venues, hotels and motels, gyms, salons, places of worship, and indoor workplaces.

Masks are also required outdoors where six feet of social distancing is not possible. There is an exemption for shared office spaces where six feet of social distancing is possible.

Performers and speakers at an event are also not required to wear a mask but must be social distanced of up to 10 feet away from the public.

Businesses are in charge of enforcing the mandate and can be charged up to $300 a day for not complying.

This mandate comes after the most recent Holyoke Department of Public Health report showed that between December 15 and December 28 there were 780 positive cases of COVID-19, which were 385 more than the last report and a 11-percent positive test rate which was over five percent higher than the last report.

The mandate will remain in place until rescinded by the Board of Health, who will review it each month at their meetings.