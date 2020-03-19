Closings and Delays
There are currently 182 active closings. Click for more details.

Holyoke mayor issues restrictions for retailers in effort to prevent COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: Kara Walsh

Posted: / Updated:

Holyoke Mall (file photo)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has issued additional restrictions for retailers within the city.

On Tuesday, Mayor Morse ordered the closure of the Holyoke Mall and other similar retail establishments in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Morse said for retailers still open that stores are required to have ten or fewer people in the establishment at once.

A ten-minute limit has also been placed on shoppers, as well as keeping ten feet of distance from each other to encourage social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories