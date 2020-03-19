Holyoke mayor issues restrictions for retailers in effort to prevent COVID-19 spread

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has issued additional restrictions for retailers within the city.

On Tuesday, Mayor Morse ordered the closure of the Holyoke Mall and other similar retail establishments in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Morse said for retailers still open that stores are required to have ten or fewer people in the establishment at once.

A ten-minute limit has also been placed on shoppers, as well as keeping ten feet of distance from each other to encourage social distancing.