Holyoke Mayor orders shutdown of all personal establishments within the city

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has ordered the closure of all personal establishments in the city in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This includes salons, barbershops, and massage parlors.

Wendy Brouilette, owner of a hair salon in Holyoke, told 22News what the effects of this pandemic mean for the future of her business.

“We’re self-employed so we have no benefits if we have to shut down. I’ve been here for 39 years and I’ve never ever had something like this happen before,” said Brouilette. “If I’m not working I’m not making money, and I’m by myself so I have no other income.”

Brouilette also said that the salon planned to voluntarily close after tomorrow because social distancing could not be followed when cutting customers’ hair.

But with the closure order from Mayor Morse, the salon will be closed after Friday night.