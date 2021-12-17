HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia will hold a news conference Friday morning to address COVID-19 concerns.

Watch live at 10:30 a.m. on WWLP.com

The Mayor will be joined by the Board of Health Chair and School Receiver Anthony Soto. Last month, Holyoke’s Board of Health downgraded their mask mandate to a mask advisory but said the mandate could return if COVID-19 cases begin to rise again.

Holyoke recorded 341 COVID cases between December 1st through the 14th. That’s 96 more cases than the previous two weeks.