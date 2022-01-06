Holyoke Medical Center closing two COVID testing locations in Chicopee and Westfield

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center is shutting down two of their satellite COVID-19 testing locations until further notice.

COVID-19 testing will no longer be offered at 1964 Memorial Drive in Chicopee or 140 Southampton Road in Westfield. All testing is now available at the Holyoke Medical Center Auxiliary Conference Center located on 20 Hospital Drive in Holyoke.

PCR testing is not conducted, other molecular and antigen tests are available and is administered Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those looking to be tested are instructed to remain in their vehicle and call the phone number listed on the parking sign and enter the facility when instructed.