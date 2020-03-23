Holyoke Medical Center increases telehealth services due to coronavirus

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center is increasing its teleheath capabilities due to the restrictions in place due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to Holyoke Medical Center spokesperson, Rebecca MacGregor, telehealth services are available to existing patients, and allow medical experts to continue to evaluate diagnose and treat patients without meeting in person.

Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Group and River Valley Counseling Center in Chicopee have expanded their telehealth capabilities to meed the needs of patients.

“We are expanding our capabilities to meet the needs of our patients, especially those with ongoing health concerns that need to be treated and in contact with their healthcare providers. Holyoke Medical Center and our affiliates Holyoke Medical Group and River Valley Counseling Center have remained operational and treating patients, in person and through telecommuncations. It is important for everyone to maintain their heath and safety regarding pre-existing conditions, as much as it is to protect from COVID-19.” -Spiros Hatiras, President and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center

The following Holyoke Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Group services are offering telehealth to existing patients:

HOLYOKE MEDICAL GROUP:

Primary Care: 413-535-4800

Pediatric Care: 413-534-2800

Family Medicine: 413-535-4800

Women’s Services: 413-534-2826

HOLYOKE MEDICAL CENTER MEDICAL SPECIALTIES:

Cardiovascular Specialists: 413-534-2870

Comprehensive Care Center: 413-535-4889

Endocrinology and Diabetes Center: 413-534-2820

Gastoenterology Diabetes Center: 413-540-5048

Oncology Center: 413-534-2543

Orthopedic Center: 413-536-5814

Pain Management Center: 413-535-4933

Pulmonology Center: 413-534-2582

Rheumatology: 413-534-2682

Thoracic Surgeons and Lung Cancer Screening Program: 413-535-4721

Urology Center: 413-533-3912

Vascular Center: 413-535-4785

Weight Management Program: 413-535-4757

River Valley Counseling Center has the ability to treat existing patients as well as intake new patients: