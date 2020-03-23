Breaking News
Governor Baker orders all non-essential businesses to close, issues stay at home advisory
Holyoke Medical Center increases telehealth services due to coronavirus

Coronavirus Local Impact

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center is increasing its teleheath capabilities due to the restrictions in place due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to Holyoke Medical Center spokesperson, Rebecca MacGregor, telehealth services are available to existing patients, and allow medical experts to continue to evaluate diagnose and treat patients without meeting in person.

Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Group and River Valley Counseling Center in Chicopee have expanded their telehealth capabilities to meed the needs of patients.

“We are expanding our capabilities to meet the needs of our patients, especially those with ongoing health concerns that need to be treated and in contact with their healthcare providers. Holyoke Medical Center and our affiliates Holyoke Medical Group and River Valley Counseling Center have remained operational and treating patients, in person and through telecommuncations. It is important for everyone to maintain their heath and safety regarding pre-existing conditions, as much as it is to protect from COVID-19.”

-Spiros Hatiras, President and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center

The following Holyoke Medical Center and Holyoke Medical Group services are offering telehealth to existing patients:

HOLYOKE MEDICAL GROUP:

  • Primary Care: 413-535-4800
  • Pediatric Care: 413-534-2800
  • Family Medicine: 413-535-4800
  • Women’s Services: 413-534-2826

HOLYOKE MEDICAL CENTER MEDICAL SPECIALTIES:

  • Cardiovascular Specialists: 413-534-2870
  • Comprehensive Care Center: 413-535-4889
  • Endocrinology and Diabetes Center: 413-534-2820
  • Gastoenterology Diabetes Center: 413-540-5048
  • Oncology Center: 413-534-2543
  • Orthopedic Center: 413-536-5814
  • Pain Management Center: 413-535-4933
  • Pulmonology Center: 413-534-2582
  • Rheumatology: 413-534-2682
  • Thoracic Surgeons and Lung Cancer Screening Program: 413-535-4721
  • Urology Center: 413-533-3912
  • Vascular Center: 413-535-4785
  • Weight Management Program: 413-535-4757

River Valley Counseling Center has the ability to treat existing patients as well as intake new patients:

  • Behavioral Health Services: 413-540-1234
  • Concern EAP: 413-534-2625

