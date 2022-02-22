HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Medical Center COVID-19 testing site will be offering drive-up testing starting Tuesday.

Testing occurs at the main entrance of the hospital at Holyoke Medical Center from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. People looking to be tested may pre-register by calling 413-534-2856.

PCR testing is currently unavailable at the Holyoke Medical Center, other molecular and antigen tests, which are approved by the state of Massachusetts, will be performed. Test results currently take up to one day to be provided. Test results can be found through the hospital’s online patient portal as soon as they are available.

Routine outpatient COVID-19 testing will not be provided in the Holyoke Medical Center Emergency Department. Holyoke Medical Center is located at 575 Beech Street in Holyoke.