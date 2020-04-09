Holyoke Medical Center shares PPE with local first responders

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Medical Center donated personal protective equipment to local first responders in western Massachusetts communities on Wednesday.

President and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center, Spiros Hatiras, said they were made aware that first responders in some communities, who work with Holyoke Medical Center patients were in desperate need of PPE.

“Holyoke Medical Center is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and donations received through this COVID-19 pandemic by many community businesses, Novanta, and the efforts made by the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association,” said Spiros Hatiras, president and CEO of Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems. “Today we became aware that first responders in some of our surrounding communities, who work with our patients, were in desperate need of PPE. In a time of mutual aid, we felt it was our obligation to share some of our PPE with those first responders.”

Photo: Holyoke Medical Center

After determining which local communities needed PPE, the medical center provided the following:

Action Ambulance: 200 KN95 Masks, 100 Face Shields, and 600 Standard Masks

South Hadley Fire Departments: 200 KN95 Masks, 100 Face Shields, and 600 Standard Masks

City of Springfield: 600 KN95 Masks, 500 Face Shields, and 900 Standard Masks

Also provided were standard face masks for first responders to provide the person(s) they interact with at a distance closer than six feet.