Holyoke orders temporary mask mandate for municipal buildings

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The City of Holyoke has issued a temporary mask mandate for all municipal buildings beginning Tuesday, December 28.

According to the Mayor Joshua Garcia’s Facebook page, the order was enacted due to an increase in both COVID-19 case counts and the positivity rate in Holyoke and Hampden County. The city says that “As of December 23rd (the most recent reporting period) Holyoke had 460 cases over a two week period and a 7.56% positivity.”

The city also reminds residents and visitors to continue to follow MassDPH and CDC approved

COVID-19 protocol safety measures including: