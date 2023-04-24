HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has partnered with a non-profit organization to help prioritize projects requesting funding.

More than 80 applications were submitted to the City of Holyoke for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding including housing development, water and sewer infrastructure, economic development, small business support, public services, municipal projects, broadband, and more. The total amount submitted is over $62 million however, Holyoke has $20 million in ARPA funds remaining.

To help promote equity and transparency to allocate ARPA funds, the City of Holyoke has partnered with a nonprofit public health institute, Health Resources in Action (HRiA), to implement a process. Information was collected through feedback, surveys, meetings, and more from residents and businesses that will help prioritize funding for the long-term impact and growth of the city.

Data and community feedback over the past six months include:

Long-term thinking toward growth and sustainability

People first: socially responsible investments that benefit the community as a whole and individual health

Centering on populations that have been historically underserved and were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an eye towards root causes

Accountability to increase transparency

Economic and racial equity

Effective resource utilization and distribution

Community safety

Mayor Joshua Garcia will then make the final decision on the grant awards.