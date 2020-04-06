Holyoke Police Department asking for hygiene, sanitizing products for seniors

CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas commercial import facility at the El Paso port of entry, encountered a large shipment of what appeared to be cleaning supplies arriving from Mexico on March 16. The products appeared to be tampered with and prohibited for sale in the U.S. (Courtesy CBP)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is asking the public to donate personal hygiene items and sanitizing products for seniors in the city.

According to the Holyoke Police Department starting Monday they will be accepting donations at the Holyoke Council on Aging and Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m located at 291 Pine Street until Friday.

If you live in Holyoke and you are not leaving your home, you can still donate by calling the Holyoke Police Department’s non emergency number at 413-322-6900. They will arrange for a pickup during those same hours.

The police department is encouraging anyone with extra items to donate them to help seniors to stay safe during this time. The following items are requested:

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Tissues

Personal hygiene products. (body wash, shampoo, soap, toothpaste, etc)

Incontinence products

Hand sanitizer

Sanitizing wipes

Any PPE (personal protection equipment)

All items should be unopened and will be wiped down and decontaminated prior to distribution.