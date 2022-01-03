Holyoke Public Library to offer free vaccination clinic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Public Library is advertising free COVID-19 vaccines to the public on Saturdays in January of 2022.

According to a statement sent to 22News, on January 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th, at the Holyoke Mall across from Billy Beez on the upper level, residents can get their COVID-19 shots for free. The clinic is offering Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines and boosters to those eligible, as well as Pfizer pediatric doses.

While registration is not needed, it is encouraged. Those interested in registering for the clinic can do so online.

Those participating in the clinic are asked to wear a mask while getting the vaccine. Participants do not need to provide an ID or health insurance card to receive a vaccine.