Holyoke Public Schools will give gift cards to vaccinated students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Public Schools announced on Tuesday that families will receive a reward for their student being vaccinated.

Families will receive a $50 dollar gift card for each Holyoke Public School student fully vaccinated by February 25.

It is easy to participate, all you have to do is upload a picture of your child’s vaccine card showing proof that they are vaccinated and uploading it to a link given on the Holyoke Public Schools’ website.

The school district says they will distribute the gift cards in March.