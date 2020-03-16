Holyoke restaurant closed after employee believed to have coronavirus

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke restaurant has closed its doors Monday after announcing an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Facebook message to its customers, Pizza D’Action, located at 232 Lyman Street, said one of their employees tested positive for the virus and have closed immediately, recommending all employees to self-quarantine.

“I have taken this action within minutes of being informed of the employee’s condition, although none of us have exhibited any symptoms ourselves,” the restaurant stated on Facebook.

We have been following all of the recommended sanitation procedures as quickly as they have been recommended, and I regret that none of us are currently able to be tested ourselves, as testing for non-symptomatic individuals are not currently in place, as far as we know. We hope that all of you know that Pizza D’Action has always been fully transparent regarding important issues such as this, and would never knowingly take chances with the health of our customers, employees or the general public. We thank you for your understanding, and hope to be able to reopen to serve you as soon as possible. We hope that all individuals and businesses will do the same to slow the spread and ease the burden on our health system. Please understand that due to privacy concerns, We can not divulge any further information regarding the employee, except that they have informed me that they, and the person from whom they contracted the virus have been told that their symptoms are very mild and we pray for their speedy recovery. Pizza D’Action Facebook

Shortly after the announcement, the restaurant posted an update saying they’d been in touch with Holyoke Medical Center who informed them that as of yet, there are no confirmed cases in Holyoke. Full Facebook message below:

Update: We have been in touch with Holyoke Medical Center who have informed us that as yet there are no confirmed cases in Holyoke. We are trying to confirm this, one way or the other. I ask that you all be patient. I want to cause no anxiety or confusion, and will keep you updated. I hope that this is a false alarm, and although this would be a very costly mistake for our business, we would do it again if necessary to protect our customers, staff and the public. Please understand that all of us must take measures to insure the safety of ourselves and the public regardless of cost to our businesses or ourselves. Please remain calm and be good to each other and careful of each other. WE NEED TO BE UNIFIED AND STRONG EVEN IF WE MUST KEEP OUR DISTANCE FROM EACH OTHER. Pizza D’Action Facebook

Data released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Monday showed 197 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. Out of that, 12 have been confirmed in western Massachusetts, one in Hampden County and 11 in Berkshire County.

Baystate Medical Center in Springfield confirmed the hospital’s first COVID-19 case on Sunday, after disclosing on Friday that 24 people underwent testing for the virus at the hospital. The hospital system said that tested patients exhibited symptoms similar to severe flu or viral pneumonia, and are suspected to have the virus.

Despite local reported confirmed cases, the DPH data indicates that there’s only one confirmed case in Hampden County as of Monday.