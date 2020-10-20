Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 outbreak public hearing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families of the dozens of residents at the Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke killed by COVID-19 this spring will have two chances this week to share their stories publicly.

Tuesday’s 11:00 a.m. hearing at Holyoke Community College will be the Oversight Committee’s first public event. The video will be available on the website of the General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. To view live visit https://malegislature.gov/Events/SpecialEvents/Detail/366.

The home’s former superintendent, Bennett Walsh, and former medical director, David Clinton have been criminally charged for allegedly exacerbating the deadly outbreak. An investigation ordered by Governor Charlie Baker concluded that decisions by Walsh and other officials contributed to the scale of the crisis.

Walsh has said that he took the necessary steps to inform the state about that COVID-19 outbreak inside the facility.

The virtual hearing on Thursday starts at 10:00 a.m. with the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs.

The mission of the Soldiers’ Home In Holyoke aims to provide “care with honor and dignity” in the best possible health care environment for eligible Massachusetts veterans since 1952. But this year numerous deaths related to COVID-19 have affected both the veteran residents and the staff.

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 90 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

