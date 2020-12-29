Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to receive COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP/WWLP) — Vaccinations are set to begin on Tuesday at the hard-hit Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, where nearly 80 veterans died of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The first veteran at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be Robert Aucoin, a United States Air Force Veteran. Aucoin served from 1961 to 1965 during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Air Force and has been a resident since April 2018. He is scheduled to receive the vaccine at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Residents of the Soldiers’ Home that were being cared for at the Holyoke Medical Center were offered the vaccine two weeks ago but now the Soldiers’ Home will be able to begin vaccinating patients inside the home.

The plan to give the coronavirus vaccine to all residents and workers in long-term care facilities in Massachusetts began on Monday.

Nancy Vecchione Colonero, 103, a resident of the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough, was one of the first people get the first dose of the inoculation.

“I’m not excited, at my age, by anything,” she said, according to The Boston Globe. “I feel privileged. … I’ve looked forward to this.”

Certified nursing assistant Julio Bercian was one of the first staffers to get the vaccine. The 61-year-old Westborough resident has worked at the nursing home for 34 years.

“Now I’m so happy because I got the vaccine,” he said. “I hope we can end this pandemic very soon.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders has said about 115,000 long-term care residents and staff statewide need to be vaccinated.

Shirley Nolan, a retired teacher who lives at the Benjamin Healthcare Center in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood, was also one of the first people to get the vaccine.

“Hallelujah!” she said. “I’m glad that I got the start of something that can help this virus that’s going around.”

Pharmacy chain CVS is administering the shots under a federal program.

Older residents of long-term care facilities are at higher risk from the coronavirus. More than 60% of coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts have been in residents of such facilities, according to state health officials.