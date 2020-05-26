Holyoke Soldiers’ Home update: 92 veteran resident deaths, 76 COVID-19 positive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Tuesday, 92 veteran residents have died at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 76 of whom have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Brooke Karanovich provided 22News with the following update:

75 veteran residents have tested positive

57 veteran residents have tested negative

0 veteran residents have pending tests

Resident locations: 103 residents are onsite 29 residents are offsite

29 residents are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

0 residents are receiving acute care offsite

92 veteran resident deaths (76 positive, 15 negative, 1 unknown) Tuesday’s update includes the death of two veteran residents who had tested positive and were DNR and DNH. One was onsite and one was receiving care at the Baystate Medical Center

84 employees have tested positive

According to Karanovich, the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is resuming onsite speech therapy this week and evaluations will also begin this week. To provide leadership and support of the Social Work team, an Interim Social Work executive will be onsite this week and will consult with the team and leadership.

The Soldiers’ Home has been following infection control procedures for the safety of veteran residents and staff, and to support the recovery of veterans. Veterans are being retested as needed and monitored. Recovery units are being identified and readied for residents. Activities are also being added back in while maintaining social distancing and proper usage of PPE.

Families continue to communicate with staff from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home staff through video chat, using donated iPads. Families can also call the hotline at 413-552-4764 from Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home continues to bring in additional management staff for nursing, facilities, and administration staff to build capacity for resuming regular operations and moving to the recovery phase. Additionally, infection control staff is developing plans for dedicated recovery units.