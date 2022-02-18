HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day is now less than a month away, and the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be making its return.

With that in mind, the parade’s organizing committee is planning to hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at the Holyoke Children’s Museum. Parade organizers say they’re doing everything they can to make sure the community is protected against COVID-19, so they can safely enjoy the parade to its fullest.

People who receive a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster dose at the clinic will also receive free admission to the Holyoke Children’s Museum.

The clinic will be open from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the museum, located at 444 Dwight St. in Holyoke.

Pre-registration is not required, but is encouraged. Click here to pre-register.

Massachusetts currently ranks first in the country for people with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered. For the week of February 8-15, the state administered 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. That brought 20,000 people up to full vaccination status, for a total of 5.2 million people. A total of 2.7 million boosters have also been administered in our state.