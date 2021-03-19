Holyoke St Patrick’s road race and parade canceled this weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend would have been the Holyoke St. Patrick’s road race and parade both of which were cancelled out of concerns for COVID-19.

The parade and road race benefit western Massachusetts’ economy in so many ways, with millions of people descending on the city each year. That translates to millions of dollars lost. Local hotels in particular are once again going to really miss out.

“Our hotels have really felt the impacted of the pandemic and this is another blow because the parade generates room nights in our hotels. There are a lot of social activities because of the parade as well,” said Mary Kay Wydra, President of the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Wydra did say though that western Massachusetts hasn’t been hit as hard as some other regions in the country by the lack of tourism this pandemic. The hope is that the road race and parade will come back bigger next year and draw, even more people to hotels and local businesses.