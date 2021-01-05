Holyoke Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site new location

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Wednesday, the walk-up COVID-19 testing site will be relocating to the War Memorial on Appleton Street in Holyoke.

The Stop the Spread walk-up testing site was formerly placed across the street at the Veterans Benefits Department on 323 Appleton Street. The new location is across the street from the old location at 310 Appleton Street at the War Memorial.

The City of Holyoke says the parking lot at 323 Appleton Street may still be used for parking for those getting tested.

Hours of operations will remain the same at the new location, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.

The city is asking those wanting to get tested to line up at the front door and wrap around the side of the building on Maple Street. Testing will be done at the front door of the War Memorial and those that are tested will not be allowed inside the building during testing hours.