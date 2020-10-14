Holyoke Target reopens Wednesday after closing due to positive COVID-19 cases

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Target at the Holyoke Mall was closed for a brief time Tuesday to deep clean and sanitize after finding out that a few team members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Target spokesperson Danielle Schumann, Target is working with the Holyoke Board of Health due to the positive cases over the past couple of weeks and plans to reopen their Holyoke store at the normally scheduled time Wednesday.

The store will continue to take the necessary steps to keep stores safe and to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement from Schumann that the store sent out in August after two employees tested positive, when an employee tests positive they are instructed to quarantine and follow all health department guidelines.

Schumann said once the store finds out about the positive cases, they work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store in accordance with CDC guidance, notify the entire store team, and provide them with the appropriate CDC guidance.

The store also provides all stores and distribution team members with masks, gloves, and thermometers, continues to rigorously clean, has installed partitions at check lanes in stores, and has also implemented several social distancing measures.