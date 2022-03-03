BOSTON (SHNS) – To encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Holyoke earlier this year rolled out a new approach: An outreach program to help local businesses get on board.

The initiative, Educate to Vaccinate, is supported by COVID-19 relief funds and offers free multilingual education to business owners and employees about the benefits of getting vaccinated. The program also provides information about incentives to help mitigate “productivity loss” when employees need to take time off to receive their vaccinations or to recover from related side effects.

“Addressing the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19 requires an equally unprecedented effort at the local level,” Mayor Joshua Garcia said in a news release. “That is the idea behind Educate to Vaccinate: to implement a bold public education program so the entire community understands that getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Since outreach began on Jan. 19, campaign ambassadors have connected with 325 businesses in the city, according to a spokesperson for the initiative. During these conversations, outreach workers have spoken with businesses about their current COVID-19 policies, shared informational flyers and handbooks and discussed best practices.

The initiative is now in the midst of its second round of outreach, the spokesperson said, which focuses on understanding how businesses are using the resources available to them. A third and final round of surveys and outreach will gauge the impact of the Educate to Vaccinate initiative.

As of Feb. 21, about 63 percent of Holyoke residents were fully vaccinated, according to the state. Holyoke has created a dedicated voicemail line for businesses seeking guidance around vaccination at 413-322-5595 ext. 5591. Businesses can call the number to leave their information and any questions or concerns.