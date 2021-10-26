Holyoke to announce next ARPA allocations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke will announce its second round of American Rescue Plan funding allocations Tuesday afternoon.

Acting Mayor Terry Murphy will hold a news conference at 3:45 p.m. outside of City Hall. Total funding for this second round is $3.85 million.

On September 14, Murphy presented his plan for the first round of ARPA allocations, totaling approximately $14.86 million. Applicants from the first round that were not funded are being considered for awards from the additional $3.85 million ARPA funds.

The allocations for the first round in September were distributed to the following: