Holyoke to announce next ARPA allocations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke will announce its second round of American Rescue Plan funding allocations Tuesday afternoon.

Acting Mayor Terry Murphy will hold a news conference at 3:45 p.m. outside of City Hall. Total funding for this second round is $3.85 million.

On September 14, Murphy presented his plan for the first round of ARPA allocations, totaling approximately $14.86 million. Applicants from the first round that were not funded are being considered for awards from the additional $3.85 million ARPA funds.

The allocations for the first round in September were distributed to the following:

  • Greater Springfield Habit at for Humanity
  • OneHolyoke CDC
  • Revitalize CDC
  • Holyoke Housing Authority
  • Appleton Mill Apartments
  • Wayfinders
  • Department of Public Works
  • Holyoke Health Center
  • City of Holyoke (War Memorial Improvements for Shelter)
  • Holyoke Fire Department
  • Boys and Girls Club
  • Providence Ministries
  • Enlace de Familias
  • Holyoke Public Library
  • Homework House
  • CT River Conservancy & Holyoke Rows
  • Board of Health
  • Department of Public Works
  • Valley Opportunity Council
  • Arise for Social Justice
  • Office for Community Development
  • New England Farm workers Council
  • SPARK E For All
  • The Care Center
  • River Valley Counseling Center
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters
  • Girls Inc.
  • Greater Holyoke YMCA
  • Roca, Inc.
  • Alianza DV Services (formerly WomanShelter)
  • Police Department (Shot Spotters, Tasers, $1,000 per HPD employee)
  • Holyoke Water Works
  • Holyoke Gas and Electric
  • OneHolyoke CDC, HG&E, HHA, Wayfinders, VOC (WIFI access to afford able housing units)
  • City Auditor’s Office
  • Office for Community Development
  • City Clerk’s Office
  • Community Roots
  • Holyoke Veterans Office
  • Holyoke Public Library
  • Providence Ministries for the Needy
  • Nueva Esperanza
  • TBD: Gary Rome Hyundai (Electric Vehicle Charger Infrastructure)

