Holyoke to announce next ARPA allocations

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke will announce its second round of American Rescue Plan funding allocations Tuesday afternoon.
Acting Mayor Terry Murphy will hold a news conference at 3:45 p.m. outside of City Hall. Total funding for this second round is $3.85 million.
On September 14, Murphy presented his plan for the first round of ARPA allocations, totaling approximately $14.86 million. Applicants from the first round that were not funded are being considered for awards from the additional $3.85 million ARPA funds.
The allocations for the first round in September were distributed to the following:
- Greater Springfield Habit at for Humanity
- OneHolyoke CDC
- Revitalize CDC
- Holyoke Housing Authority
- Appleton Mill Apartments
- Wayfinders
- Department of Public Works
- Holyoke Health Center
- City of Holyoke (War Memorial Improvements for Shelter)
- Holyoke Fire Department
- Boys and Girls Club
- Providence Ministries
- Enlace de Familias
- Holyoke Public Library
- Homework House
- CT River Conservancy & Holyoke Rows
- Board of Health
- Department of Public Works
- Valley Opportunity Council
- Arise for Social Justice
- Office for Community Development
- New England Farm workers Council
- SPARK E For All
- The Care Center
- River Valley Counseling Center
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Girls Inc.
- Greater Holyoke YMCA
- Roca, Inc.
- Alianza DV Services (formerly WomanShelter)
- Police Department (Shot Spotters, Tasers, $1,000 per HPD employee)
- Holyoke Water Works
- Holyoke Gas and Electric
- OneHolyoke CDC, HG&E, HHA, Wayfinders, VOC (WIFI access to afford able housing units)
- City Auditor’s Office
- Office for Community Development
- City Clerk’s Office
- Community Roots
- Holyoke Veterans Office
- Holyoke Public Library
- Providence Ministries for the Needy
- Nueva Esperanza
- TBD: Gary Rome Hyundai (Electric Vehicle Charger Infrastructure)