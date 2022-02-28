HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke was determined as one of 20 highest-risk communities by the state to provide vaccine awareness to local businesses.

A team of community organizers contacted 325 Holyoke-area businesses between January 19 through February 11. The businesses were asked about their COVID policies, given flyers and handbooks on where to get tested or vaccinated, as well as conversations about best practices on protecting employees and others from COVID-19.

The Baker-Polito Administration made $4.7 million available to the 20 communities to help spread awareness about the availability and value of vaccines. The outreach program has provided more than 50 hours of informing the public and hosting events in English and Spanish to address the low vaccination rates.

The City of Holyoke has a mask mandate in all public indoor places as of January 6, 2022. The surge of COVID-19 in Holyoke shows the week of December 29, 2021, with 1,094 confirmed cases. As of February 16, there were 31 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine / Testing Sites in Holyoke

To find a vaccine near you visit vaxfinder.mass.gov and to get tested for COVID-19, visit Mass.gov.

There are six locations in Holyoke that offer COVID-19 vaccines:

Stop & Shop on Lincoln Street Walgreens on Northampton Street Stop & Shop on Northampton Street CVS on Beech Street CVS on Whiting Farms Road CVS on Holyoke Street

The City of Holyoke is provided with two Stop the Spread testing sites:

Holyoke Community College: Drive-through Monday Wednesday, Friday, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.



War Memorial located at 310 Appleton Street: Walk-up Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Businesses that have additional questions such as help with grants and incentives, mobile vaccine clinics, toolkits, and education can call 413-322-5595 extension 5591.

COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Grants

Businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for up to $25,000 in ARPA funds. Contact Kate Preissler at 413-322-5610 for more information. Applications can be filled out online here:

Additional resources for incentives and reimbursements can be found in the handbook to help small businesses.

The team is now conducting the second round of surveys to help businesses utilize the resources. The program will conclude by determining the impact of the campaign.